Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surat fashion designing students design Garba outfits made of PPE kits for Navratri amid COVID-19 protocols

A group of fashion designing students in Surat performed 'Garba' sporting hand-painted costumes made of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. These costumes were designed by the students themselves.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:48 IST
Surat fashion designing students design Garba outfits made of PPE kits for Navratri amid COVID-19 protocols
A group of fashion designing students perform garba wearing PPE kits in Surat, Gujarat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A group of fashion designing students in Surat performed 'Garba' sporting hand-painted costumes made of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. These costumes were designed by the students themselves. In one of the rarest occasions when the traditional dance 'Garba' will not be performed during Navratri due to COVID-19, the fashion designing students of the Institute of Design and Technology (IDT), Surat have designed a customised 'Covid Garba Dress', which is made of polypropylene fabric approved by the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA).

According to IDT, "Under the guidance of their faculty - Ms. Aarushi Upreti, the 1st year students of IDT INDIA crafted a Covid Garba outfit using hand painting and mirror as embellishments and designed a two-layer fully protected couple dress on PPE Jumpsuits with masks and dandiya sticks." "The layering has been done in such a way that people can maintain social distancing while they perform Garba. These Garba outfits are very economical, provide full protection and are very comfortable to wear and dispose," said Disha Patel, the student who designed the outfit.

"Since this year government has banned Garba, hence to add joy amidst the festive season, these covid Garba outfits will be gifted to Covid Care Volunteers of Civil Hospital, Surat. This initiative was taken to show gratitude to the artisans who have worked diligently to earn their living during this pandemic," Aarushi Upreti, Faculty, IDT told ANI. The state government has banned Garba this Navratri but allowed no-contact worship of the idol or image of Goddesses. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

2 charged with endangering queen as Thai protests continue

Authorities in Thailand have filed the most severe charges yet in connection with ongoing pro-democracy demonstrations, charging two men under an article of the law covering violence against the queen. Ekachai Hongkangwan and Paothong Bunku...

Poland reports new daily record of 132 coronavirus-related deaths

Poland on Friday reported a new daily record of 132 coronavirus-related deaths and counted 7,705 new confirmed cases, amid fears the pandemic is testing the countrys supply of hospital beds and ventilators.The government urged Poles to trav...

Flood situation remains grim in Karnataka

The flood situation in many parts of Karnataka remained grim on Friday as well due to torrential rains and release of water from the major dams in the state. North Karnataka remained the worst affected as this was the third time floods hit ...

NEDLAC welcomes President's economic recovery plan

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union NEHAWU has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosas Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan for the emphasis it places on job creation. In a statement shortly after the Presidents speech ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020