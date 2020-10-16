Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU says still seeking Brexit accord despite Johnson's 'no-deal' rhetoric

The European Union is continuing to work for a Brexit accord, the head of the bloc's executive said on Friday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time to prepare for a no-trade deal split at the end of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:41 IST
EU says still seeking Brexit accord despite Johnson's 'no-deal' rhetoric

The European Union is continuing to work for a Brexit accord, the head of the bloc's executive said on Friday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time to prepare for a no-trade deal split at the end of the year. "The EU continues to work for a deal, but not at any price," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said around an hour after Johnson's comments, which sent sterling lower.

"As planned, our negotiation team will go to London next week to intensify these negotiations," she said on Twitter. An EU official added: "It's very good that he (Johnson) wants to keep on negotiating."

Johnson accused the EU earlier on Friday of having refused to negotiate seriously for an agreement on the future relationship between Brussels and London, and that unless the EU changed course there would be no deal. Asked to comment on Johnson's statement that it was time to prepare for a no-deal scenario, a senior EU diplomat said: "A lot of EU leaders said the same thing last night in the debate."

He was referring to an EU summit discussion on Thursday at which the 27-nation bloc delivered an ultimatum, calling on London to yield on key sticking points or settle for a rupture of relations with the bloc from Jan. 1. However, an EU diplomat noted that Johnson did not say specifically that Britain was leaving the negotiating table.

"So it's all just rhetoric. He didn't say they won't keep on talking. So they will," the diplomat said. An EU official said the bloc's Brexit negotiating team was "already packing for an intense week in London" and added: "On the whole Australia deal/Canada deal revival... it's just not serious."

The official was referring to Johnson's comment that he had concluded Britain should get ready for Jan. 1 with arrangements that are more like Australia's based on simple principles of global free trade rather than a zero-tariff and zero-quota deal.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Goswami gets new date for appearance before police

Following a request by his lawyer, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was exempted from appearing before Mumbai Police on Friday, an official said. Goswami has been now asked to remain present before the Special Executive Magistrate ...

'Endangered species': Barcelona bar staff protest coronavirus shutdown

Banging pots and pans, some 1,000 hospitality workers rallied in Barcelonas Old City on Friday to protest against a 15-day shutdown of bars and restaurants ordered by the Catalan regional government to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections...

Rupee closes flat at 73.35 in restricted trade

The rupee on Friday settled almost flat at 73.35 against the US dollar in the absence of any fresh trigger. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.41 against the greenback and moved in a narrow range during the day in lacklus...

Soccer-Eight Montpellier players test positive for COVID-19

Eight players and four members of staff at Montpellier have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said in a statement on Friday. Montpellier, who did not name the players, said that the 12 had been isolated according to heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020