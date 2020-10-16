Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU says still seeking Brexit accord despite Johnson's 'no-deal' rhetoric

The European Union said on Friday it was continuing to work for a new Brexit accord, dismissing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's no-deal rhetoric as hot air as stakes rise in the troubled trade talks ahead of a year-end deadline.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:26 IST
EU says still seeking Brexit accord despite Johnson's 'no-deal' rhetoric
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union said on Friday it was continuing to work for a new Brexit accord, dismissing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's no-deal rhetoric as hot air as stakes rise in the troubled trade talks ahead of a year-end deadline. Johnson said earlier on Friday it was time to prepare for a rupture in trade at the end of the year, accusing the 27-nation EU of refusing to negotiate seriously.

"The EU continues to work for a deal, but not at any price," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said around an hour after Johnson's comments, which sent sterling lower. "As planned, our negotiation team will go to London next week to intensify these negotiations," she said on Twitter.

Charles Michel, who chairs EU leaders' summits, echoed her remarks as two days of face-to-face talks among the bloc's national leaders concluded in Brussels on Friday. "We are totally united, totally determined to work to make an agreement possible -- but not at any cost," he said. "I hope it will be possible to make progress in the future."

"The level playing field, fisheries and governance are very important topics for the EU," Michel told reporters, stressing also that Britain must fully implement its earlier divorce deal with the bloc to safeguard peace on the island of Ireland. Johnson said earlier on Friday that unless the EU changed course there would be no deal giving British businesses continued free access to the EU's huge single market.

That came after the EU leaders' summit on Thursday put the onus on London to budge in the talks or stand ready for major trade disruptions from 2021. An EU official said: "It's very good that he (Johnson) wants to keep on negotiating."

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is due in London on Monday for more talks. One European diplomat noted that Johnson did not say specifically that Britain was leaving the negotiating table. "It's all just rhetoric," the diplomat said.

A second EU official added the bloc's Brexit negotiating team was "already packing for an intense week in London" and added: "On the whole Australia deal/Canada deal revival ... it's just not serious." The official was referring to Johnson's comment that he had concluded Britain should get ready for arrangements that are more like Australia's after Jan. 1. That would include tariffs and quotas unlike the largely seamless trading arrangements the EU and London are seeking in their new pact.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

UP aims top slot in ease of doing business ranking

After catapulting itself to the second position, Uttar Pradesh is now eyeing the top slot in the State Business Reform Action Plan BRAP 2019- Ease of Doing Business Ranking, the states Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has said. The UP g...

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on vaccine hopes, upbeat retail sales data

Wall Street bounced back on Friday after three straight days of losses as Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as early as November, while data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last...

Delhi court awards varying jail terms to 13 ISIS operatives

A Delhi court Friday awarded varying jail terms to 13 persons for being the members of terror organisation ISIS and hatching a criminal conspiracy to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youths through different social media pla...

Chirag claims he is Modi's 'Hanuman', BJP calls LJP leader 'vote katua'

LJP chief Chirag Paswan asserted on Friday he is Narendra Modis Hanuman and that the prime minister lives in his heart. Paswans statement came on a day when he was excoriated by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who called the LJP leader a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020