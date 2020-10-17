Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal achieves 99.9 pc rural household electrification: Official

Of the 37,960 villages in the state, Rural Electrification (RE) Department of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has already electrified all the 37,960 villages. In addition to that service connections have been provided to rural households. Electricity to 38,47,996 rural BPL/APL households has been provided under different completed rural electrification schemes, the official added..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 15:34 IST
Bengal achieves 99.9 pc rural household electrification: Official

West Bengal has achieved 99.9 per cent rural household electrification with Darjeeling district getting completely electrified, a senior official of the state Power department said on Saturday. With two remote villages Gorkhay and Samanden on the fringes of Singalila National Park getting connected to power, another 20,000 connections have to be achieved by the state to attain 100 per cent electrification, the official said.

"We have now little more than two crore power connections in the state and we now are left with about 20,000 connections to achieve 100 per cent household electrification," the official told PTI. "However, 100 per cent electrification will continue to be a dynamic number as new household are being added on a daily basis," he said.

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) had chipped in funds to electrify the villages that could not be brought under the ambit of the central scheme. The project cost for the two villages was Rs 1.1 crore. Of the 37,960 villages in the state, Rural Electrification (RE) Department of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has already electrified all the 37,960 villages.

In addition to that service connections have been provided to rural households. Electricity to 38,47,996 rural BPL/APL households has been provided under different completed rural electrification schemes, the official added..

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Two Afghan nationals held for trying to smuggle out medicines worth over Rs 1.1 cr at Delhi airport

Two Afghan nationals have been arrested by the customs for allegedly trying to smuggle out medicines worth over Rs 1.1 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, officials said on SaturdayThe accused were intercepted on Thursday...

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation withdraws sealing order for BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi's office

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Saturday withdrew its sealing order for the office of BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, which was sealed on October 9 over alleged violations of the COVID-19 guidelines. Sarangi, after her office was sealed,...

AFI to hold elections of its office bearers on Oct 31

Athletics Federation of India AFI will elect its office bearers during the in person Annual General Body Meeting on October 31. The elections were due to be held in April but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AFI had in May d...

GBP group to invest Rs 600 cr to build 32-acre township in Zirakpur

Punjab-based realty firm GBP group on Saturday said it will invest Rs 600 crore to develop a township in Zirakpur. In the 32-acre township, the company will develop 700 flats, 400 plots and 750 commercial unitsThe township Central ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020