Navratri celebrations kicked off in Mangaluru with Tiger Dance
The festival of Navratri was kicked off with great enthusiasm in Mangaluru's Gokarnanatheshwara temple with the performance of the famous Tiger Dance.ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-10-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 22:46 IST
The festival of Navratri was kicked off with great enthusiasm in Mangaluru's Gokarnanatheshwara temple with the performance of the famous Tiger Dance. Visuals from the celebrations showed artists decked up in elaborate costumes and colourful wigs performing the dance for the audience.
"This Tiger dance is one of the most famous ones here in Mangalore and people from all over the state come here just to see the performance in Navratri," an audience member told ANI. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.
The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. (ANI)
