Left Menu
Development News Edition

Navratri celebrations kicked off in Mangaluru with Tiger Dance

The festival of Navratri was kicked off with great enthusiasm in Mangaluru's Gokarnanatheshwara temple with the performance of the famous Tiger Dance.

ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-10-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 22:46 IST
Navratri celebrations kicked off in Mangaluru with Tiger Dance
Artists performing the Tiger Dance at the Gokarnanatheshwara temple. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The festival of Navratri was kicked off with great enthusiasm in Mangaluru's Gokarnanatheshwara temple with the performance of the famous Tiger Dance. Visuals from the celebrations showed artists decked up in elaborate costumes and colourful wigs performing the dance for the audience.

"This Tiger dance is one of the most famous ones here in Mangalore and people from all over the state come here just to see the performance in Navratri," an audience member told ANI. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Four arrested for gang rape of minor tribal girl in Bastar

Chhattisgarh police have arrested four accused in a case of alleged gang-rape of a minor tribal girl in Bastar. According to the police, around nine months ago, the girl was repeatedly gang-raped by four youths and there was constant pressu...

Nagpur: Man held for raping 12-year-old girl

A man was arrested in Nagpur forallegedly raping a 12-year-old girl after luring her to thecotton fields nearby, police said on SaturdayThe incident happened on Friday afternoon in Nilajvillage when the girl and her brother were grazing goa...

IMA scam case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against 28 accused in Bengaluru court

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet against 28 accused including the Managing Director and CEO of a Bengaluru-based private company in connection with IMA scam case in the designated court here. The sup...

Europe crosses 150,000 daily coronavirus cases mark, a week after reporting 100,000 daily cases

Europe surpassed 150,000 daily coronavirus cases on Friday just a week after reporting 100,000 cases for the first time, according to Reuters tally, with countries such as France, Germany reporting record daily numbers of infections this we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020