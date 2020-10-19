Left Menu
Mysore varsity an amalgamation of ancient India's rich education and future's aspirations: PM Modi

Addressing the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the institution was an amalgamation of the rich education system of ancient India and the aspirations of the future.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 12:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on the occassion of centenary convocation of the University of Mysore on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Addressing the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the institution was an amalgamation of the rich education system of ancient India and the aspirations of the future. "The University of Mysore is the centre of the rich education system of ancient India on one hand and the aspirations and capacity of future India on the other. This university has realised the vision and resolutions of "Rajarshi" Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar and M Visvesvaraya Ji," the Prime Minister said, while virtually addressing the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore.

"Education (Shiksha) and initiation (Diksha) are considered as two important stages of youth here. This has been a tradition for thousands of years. When we talk of initiation, it is not just an opportunity to get a degree. Today's day inspires us to make new resolutions for the next stage of life," he added. Addressing the students on the occasion, PM Modi also remembered Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was attached with the university. "Today, your teachers and professors are also handing over the nation and society's responsibility to you, along with your degrees."

"Now you are moving from a formal university campus to the big campus of real life. This will be such a campus where, along with the degree, your applicability of the knowledge that you have acquired will work," he added. The University of Mysore was established in 1916, first in Karnataka as well as the sixth in the country.

The Karnataka governor marked his virtual presence on the occasion, along with other dignitaries like the members of the syndicate and academic council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, statutory officers and district officers, besides students and parents. (ANI)

