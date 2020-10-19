Mumbai Metro resumes operations

Mumbai Metro resumed its operations on Monday, months after they were halted in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19. The Metro, which suspended its services in March, reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as thermal scanners and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID social distancing protocols.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government has permitted gymnasiums and fitness centres to reopen in the state from Dusshera from October 25, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Secretariat said on Saturday. With 15,95,381 total cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 13,69,810 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 42,115 have died so far. (ANI)