Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snubbing technique unit from Canada to control Assam's Baghjan blowout

Oil India Limited (OIL) on Monday said that the new technique - snubbing technique unit is being brought from Canada's Alberta to control Baghjan oil well blowout.

ANI | Tinsukia (Assam) | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:43 IST
Snubbing technique unit from Canada to control Assam's Baghjan blowout
OIL Spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Oil India Limited (OIL) on Monday said that the new technique - snubbing technique unit is being brought from Canada's Alberta to control Assam's Baghjan oil well blowout. "Overall impact of the blowout has decreased to a great extent. We'll use a new technique - snubbing technique unit. It is being brought from Canada's Alberta. The work will be done by experts, seven experts are here," said Tridiv Hazarika, spokesperson, OIL on Baghjan blowout in Assam.

He further said that the unit will be here by October end and well will be completely under control by the second week of November. "We hope that the unit will be here by October end, work will begin and well be completely under control by the second week of November. After that, well will be abandoned and plucked. We have lost 46,440 metric tons of crude oil and 120 million metric St cubic meter of natural gas," Tridiv Hazarika added.

On May 27 this year, a blowout occurred after the well suddenly became active while OIL was carrying out workover operations in the gas-producing well Baghjan-5 under Baghjan Oilfield. The well caught fire on June 9. On June 10, two people had died in the massive fire at the mishap site. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam Rifles jawan killed, one injured in ambush by terrorists in Arunachal Pradesh

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

The Rockefeller Foundation awards new grants to scale up COVID-19 testing in India

New York USA, October 19 ANINewsVoir To support the expansion of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing across India, The Rockefeller Foundation announced two new grants to The Center for Cellular and Molecular Platforms and PATH. The grants,...

BMW India continues its network expansion; Gallops Autohaus to represent BMW in Rajkot

Rajkot Gujarat India, Oct 19 ANIBusinessWire India BMW India today announced the launch of its ultramodern BMW Facility NEXT in Rajkot. Gallops Autohaus now represents BMW with a fully-fledged integrated retail and service facility. Based o...

Will help flood-hit people in whatever way possible: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the threat of flooding due to heavy rains still persists and assured his government will provide assistance to the affected people in whatever way possible. Talking to reporters in ...

German econ minister tells firms to diversify beyond China in Asia

German companies should diversify to other Asian markets beyond China to be less dependent on single supply chains which the pandemic has shown were vulnerable to interruption, economy minister Peter Altmaier said. Trade between the two exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020