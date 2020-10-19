Snubbing technique unit from Canada to control Assam's Baghjan blowout

Oil India Limited (OIL) on Monday said that the new technique - snubbing technique unit is being brought from Canada's Alberta to control Assam's Baghjan oil well blowout. "Overall impact of the blowout has decreased to a great extent. We'll use a new technique - snubbing technique unit. It is being brought from Canada's Alberta. The work will be done by experts, seven experts are here," said Tridiv Hazarika, spokesperson, OIL on Baghjan blowout in Assam.

He further said that the unit will be here by October end and well will be completely under control by the second week of November. "We hope that the unit will be here by October end, work will begin and well be completely under control by the second week of November. After that, well will be abandoned and plucked. We have lost 46,440 metric tons of crude oil and 120 million metric St cubic meter of natural gas," Tridiv Hazarika added.

On May 27 this year, a blowout occurred after the well suddenly became active while OIL was carrying out workover operations in the gas-producing well Baghjan-5 under Baghjan Oilfield. The well caught fire on June 9. On June 10, two people had died in the massive fire at the mishap site. (ANI)

