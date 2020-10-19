Centre has now started doing assessment on GDP contraction, says Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the Centre has not closed the option for another stimulus package and has started doing 'some kind of' assessment on gross domestic product (GDP) contraction.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:42 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the Centre has not closed the option for another stimulus package and has started doing 'some kind of' assessment on gross domestic product (GDP) contraction. Speaking at the launch of a book by NK Singh, Chairperson of the 15th Finance Commission, the Finance Minister said, "We have not closed the option for another stimulus package. We have now started doing some kind of assessment on GDP contraction, we have got some input. We will have to come up with the assessment, whether in parliament or in public."
Earlier today, Sitharaman held a video conference with Secretaries of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Ministry of Coal, along with the chairman and managing directors (CMDs) of 14 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) belonging to these Ministries, to review the capital expenditure (CAPEX) in this financial year. The finance ministry said in a statement: "This was 4th in the ongoing series of meetings that the Finance Minister is having with various stakeholders to accelerate the economic growth in the background of COVID-19 pandemic."(ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sitharaman
- Ministries
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- NK Singh
- Chairperson
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 42nd GST Council meeting today
Compensation cess of Rs 20,000 crore to be distributed to states tonight: Nirmala Sitharaman
GST Council decides to extend compensation cess beyond June 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Sitharaman mounts veiled attack on Congress over MSP
Sitharaman mounts veiled attack on Congress over MSP