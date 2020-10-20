Left Menu
Two held, 8 country-made firearms seized by STF in Kolkata

The Special Task Force (STF) has seized eight country-made firearms allegedly from two arms dealers at Strand Road in Kolkata.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-10-2020 11:53 IST
Firearms seized by the STF.. Image Credit: ANI

The Special Task Force (STF) has seized eight country-made firearms allegedly from two arms dealers at Strand Road in Kolkata. "Special Task Force (STF) seized 8 pieces of steel coloured improvised country-made firearms from 2 notorious illegal firearms dealers at Strand Road. The accused persons were arrested and will be produced in court today for seeking their police custody," said Kolkata Police.

The accused persons were arrested and will be produced in court today. Meanwhile, the STF also seized illegal possession worth over Rs 1.62 crores today, in a separate raid at a house in Eliot Road, Park Street.

"Rs 1.62 crores (approx) cash, gold jewellery, 2 laptops and 2 smartphones seized during a raid by STF at a house in Eliot Road, Park Street. No satisfactory answer could be provided by members of household regarding the presence of such cash/jewellery," said Kolkata Police. (ANI)

