Left Menu
Development News Edition

Preparation framework for Block and District development plans unveiled

Shri Tomar expressed hope that this framework will definitely promote inclusive development at the block and district levels by focusing on locally available resources, local people's aspirations and priority areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:19 IST
Preparation framework for Block and District development plans unveiled
While preparing this framework, the committee discussed various aspects of the scheme at the upper levels of the Panchayats and interacted extensively with the stakeholders involved in the process. Image Credit: ANI

The preparation framework for Block and District development plans was unveiled today through video conference by the Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and Food Processing Industries Shri Narendra Singh Tomar. This framework is a step-by-step guide for Block and District Panchayats to formulate plans and will assist planners, concerned stakeholders at the appropriate level.

Shri Tomar expressed hope that this framework will definitely promote inclusive development at the block and district levels by focusing on locally available resources, local people's aspirations and priority areas. The framework will serve as an important tool for all resource persons, stakeholders associated with decentralized planning in intermediate/block and district panchayats and will play an important role in transforming rural India by providing accelerated, participatory and inclusive growth.

State/UT representatives including Principal Secretary, Secretary, Director, Panchayati Raj Departments of all states / UTs, Directors of SIRDs and representatives of NIRDPR participated in the videoconference.

The 73rd amendment to the Constitution of India formalized the three-tier Panchayati Raj system, (i) Gram Panchayat at village level, (ii) intermediate Panchayat at Block 7a / taluka / mandapal level and (iii) District Panchayat at the district level.

The grants of the 15th Finance Commission are also being distributed to Intermediate and District Panchayats from 2020-21. A total of Rs 60750 crore is to be distributed to the Panchayats in the year 2020-21. Out of which Rs 45774.20 crore is for Gram Panchayats, Rs 8750.95 crore for intermediate Panchayats and Rs 6224.85 crore for District Panchayats. These institutions need to be assisted to in the formulation of comprehensive Block Development and District Development Plans for rural areas.

Keeping this in mind, a detailed framework for planning for intermediate/block and district Panchayats has been prepared by a committee constituted by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India, headed by Dr Bala Prasad Former Special Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj. The committee consists of representatives of the respective associate ministries, representatives of NIRDPR, SIRD, KILA, subject matter experts, representatives of state governments, elected representatives of district and block panchayats.

While preparing this framework, the committee discussed various aspects of the scheme at the upper levels of the Panchayats and interacted extensively with the stakeholders involved in the process. Detailed analysis of the process of preparation of plans, the role of state governments and other agencies, convergence at various levels and scope of collective action will not only help in understanding between the agencies involved but also the conditions of human planning enabling the lives of the people concerned also to improve.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'No Entry' boards placed outside pandals in West Bengal after court order

No Entry boards were placed outside Puja pandals in the Police Line area of Birbhum on Tuesday after Calcutta High Court declared pandals no-entry zones for the visitors in West Bengal in view of the ongoing pandemic. According to the court...

Rallis India shares decline over 4 pc after earnings disappointment

Shares of Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Tuesday, tanked over 4 percent after the company posted a 2 percent decline in consolidated profit after tax after exceptional items during the September 2020 quarter. The stock tan...

Delhi High Court allows Anwar Ali to play until AIFF's final decision

In a huge relief for India U-17 World Cup footballer Anwar Ali, who has a congenital heart condition, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed him to carry on playing until the national federation arrives at a final decision. The court overr...

Odisha CM urges people to take a pledge before Goddess Durga, to prevent spread of virus

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday urged the people to take a pledge on the occasion of Durga Puja to remain careful till vaccines are available for COVID-19. Patnaik made this appeal in a special video message to the people of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020