Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt procures 98.19 lakh ton paddy at MSP for Rs 18,540 cr

Till Monday, the government through its nodal agencies procured 806.11 tonnes of Moong and Urad having MSP value of Rs 5.80 crore benefitting 779 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Haryana. Similarly, 5,089 tonnes of copra having MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:15 IST
Govt procures 98.19 lakh ton paddy at MSP for Rs 18,540 cr

State-owned FCI and state procurement agencies have bought 98.19 lakh tonnes of paddy till Monday for Rs 18,540 crore. "Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is progressing at a fast pace in the procuring states/UTs of Punjab, Haryana, UP, TN, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, J&K and Kerala with purchase of over 98.19 lakh tonnes of paddy up to October 19 from 8.54 lakh farmers valuing Rs 18,539.86 crore at MSP (Minimum Support Price) rate of Rs 18,880 per tonne," an official statement said. Paddy Procurement during corresponding period of Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2019-20 was 80.20 lakh tonnes. Procurement in the current season exceeds 22.43 per cent than the previous season, it added.

Based on the proposal from the states, approval was accorded for procurement of 42.46 lakh tonnes of pulses and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020 from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under the Price Support Scheme (PSS). The sanctions for procurement of 1.23 lakh tonnes of copra for the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala were also given. Till Monday, the government through its nodal agencies procured 806.11 tonnes of Moong and Urad having MSP value of Rs 5.80 crore benefitting 779 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Haryana. Similarly, 5,089 tonnes of copra having MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Cotton procurement operations under MSP are going on smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan. Till Monday, a quantity of 200512 cotton bales valuing Rs 565.90 crore has been procured from 40,196 farmers, the statement said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues despite truce efforts

Armenia and Azerbaijan reported more fighting on Tuesday over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where clashes have continued for over three weeks despite two attempts at establishing a cease-fire. Azerbaijans Defense Ministry sa...

Plaksha University inks strategic collaboration with Bharti Foundation

Plaksha University, an upcoming collective philanthropic venture backed by technology entrepreneurs, business leaders and corporates, on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with Bharti Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Ent...

Republicans see bright spot in 2020 voter registration push

The Republican Party has cut into Democrats advantage in voter registration tallies across some critical presidential battleground states, a fact they point to as evidence of steady and overlooked enthusiasm for President Donald Trump and...

Tunisian protesters say media bill would open sector to graft, extremism

Journalists and activists protested on Tuesday outside Tunisias parliament against a proposed law to shake up the media sector by removing a requirement for television and radio stations to have official licences. The bills supporters inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020