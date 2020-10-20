3,503 new cases of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reported 3,503 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the total count of cases to 7,89,553. According to the state Health Department, 5,144 persons recovered in the state in the last 24 hours and the total number of recoveries and discharged patients stands at 7,49,676. The active cases stand at 33,396 and the death toll has gone up to 6,481.

The department said that 69,095 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours. The state reported 28 deaths in the last 24 hours - four each in Chittoor, Kadapa, Krishna and Prakasam districts, three in Guntur, two each in Anantapur, East Godavari and West Godavari districts and one each in Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts. (ANI)