With spike of 55,838 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 77-lakh mark

With a spike of 55,838 new COVID-19 cases and 702 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 77-lakh mark and reached 77,06,946 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 10:15 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

With a spike of 55,838 new COVID-19 cases and 702 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 77-lakh mark and reached 77,06,946 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,15,812 active cases (dip by 24,278 since yesterday) and 68,74,518 cured/discharged/migrated cases (rise by 79,415 since yesterday). With 702 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,16,616.

"On the global scale, India continues to report one of the lowest cases/million population. With consistently falling CASE FATALITY RATE (1.51% presently), it also has one of the lowest #COVID19 mortality," Ministry of Health said in a tweet attaching pictures of two graphs. In graph 1, the ministry highlighted the COVID-19 cases per million population in last 7 days, according to which there were 321 cases per million population in the last 7 days in the world, India-297, Brazil-692, Russia-723, Spain-819 and USA-1,195.

In graph 2, the ministry put out the data of deaths due to COVID-19 per million population, according to which there were 143 deaths per million population in the world, India-84, Russia-169, France-511, UK-644 and USA-660. With 1,59,346 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,15,679 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 42,633 have died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,00,459 active cases, while 6,71,618 people have recovered, 10,696 have succumbed to the coronavirus. Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,86,70,363 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Wednesday. This includes 14,69,984 samples tested on October 21. (ANI)

