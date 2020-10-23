Equity indices open in the green

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Friday with Sensex up by 221.83 points and Nifty up by 75.95 points.

At 9:21 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 221.83 points or 0.55 per cent at 40,728.39 while the Nifty 50 gained by 75.95 points or 0.64 per cent at 11,972.40. (ANI)

