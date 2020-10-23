Capt. Amarinder Singh calls for fast trial, exemplary punishment for guilty in Hoshiarpur rape and murder case

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh expressed shock over the rape and murder incident which took place in Hoshiarpur and called for immediate trial and punishment of the guilty on Friday. Taking to social media, the Punjab CM wrote, "Extremely sad and shocking incident of rape and murder of a 6-year-old in Hoshiarpur. Though Police have arrested the accused, have directed DGP to ensure proper investigation and that challan is presented speedily. Call for fast trial and exemplary punishment to the guilty by the Court."

In the horrifying incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped, killed, and later set on fire and her half-burnt body was found at home at Jalalpur village in Tanda, police said on Thursday. Two accused have been arrested by the police and further investigation is underway. (ANI)