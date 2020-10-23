Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab doesn't want confrontation with Centre over farm laws: Manpreet Badal '

Punjab is not looking at any confrontation with the Centre and is only urging it to shed its arrogance and consult stakeholders before implementing the farm laws, state Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 19:07 IST
Punjab doesn't want confrontation with Centre over farm laws: Manpreet Badal '

Punjab is not looking at any confrontation with the Centre and is only urging it to shed its arrogance and consult stakeholders before implementing the farm laws, state Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said on Friday. Speaking at a virtual event, Badal said the Centre should not tinker with the existing system of the minimum support price (MSP) and procurement as it has stood the test of time. He said knowing how diverse India is, the Centre should consider having more models for selling farm produce as one model may not suit all states. "We are not looking at any confrontation with the Government of India. All Punjab is saying is -- why do you want to tinker with the system which has stood the test of time and made India self-sufficient in food,” he said.

"Why the arrogance that ‘only we know best’. In a diverse and big country like India, one model may not suit every part and we could have two or more models to suit every state," he said at an event organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI). The finance minister's remarks came in the wake of the Punjab assembly passing four bills to negate the Centre’s farm laws. Punjab is opposing the farm laws and has urged the Centre to have a relook into them, saying they will leave farmers at “the mercy of private players”. The central farm laws have opened up the agriculture sector, enabling private players to buy foodgrain directly from farmers. Badal said all Punjab was against allowing "fly-by-night" operators and permit only those private parties registered with either the state or central government to procure foodgrain from farmers and not cheat them. They should also ensure buying of foodgrain above the MSP as the entire food security system would collapse otherwise, the minister added. "Food security is as important as national security. I am sure India's policymakers would think it there," he said. Badal said Punjab is currently diversifying its crops and the process will take another decade. "Diversification cannot be abrupt, it has to be organic. Diversification in Punjab is a work in progress," he said.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tourist spending in Central London to fall by USD 14.3 bn in 2020 amid COVID-19

London UK, October 23 ANISputnik The amount of money spent by tourists in the central districts of the UK capital, London, is expected to decrease by 10.9 billion pounds USD 14.3 billion in 2020 due to the sharp fall in international travel...

Sussex Cricket appoints Gary Wallis as Community Cricket Director

Englands County Cricket Club Sussex on Friday appointed Gary Wallis-Tayler as Community Cricket Director of the club. Gary, who was appointed as Interim Head of Community Cricket back in June, will take full control of the Sussex Cricket Fo...

Kashmir's so-called politicians sometimes tend to be more dangerous than apparently identified separatists: Jitendra Singh

After Peoples Democratic Party PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said she will raise the Indian tricolour when the flag of Jammu and Kashmir is brought back, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that the so-called politicians of Kashmir some...

WRAPUP 1-Europe warned COVID spreading more quickly, further curbs loom

The coronavirus is spreading even faster than it did during the first phase of the pandemic, a French government adviser said on Friday as authorities across Europe scrambled to try to contain the disease once again racing through the conti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020