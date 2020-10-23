Kharif onion output likely to drop 14pc to 37 lakh tn: Secy

The country's kharif onion production is estimated to decline by 14 per cent to 37 lakh tonnes this year on likely damage to the crop due to recent heavy rainfall in key growing states, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Friday. "This year due to rains in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, onion production which was initially estimated at 43 lakh tonne is likely to be 37 lakh tonnes, a short of about 6 lakh tonnes," Pandey said at a press conference on onion.

The central government is in touch with states and closely watching the supply, demand and price situation, he said, adding that accordingly taking measures. Pandey is chairman of the inter ministerial committee on food and consumer affairs that has recommended various measures to check prices of onion from ban on export to imposition of stock limits on traders.

The government has taken several steps to increase domestic availability and keep prices under control till arrival of fresh kharif crop from the second fortnight of November. Onion is grown in both rabi (winter) and kharif (summer) seasons. Onion grown in the rabi season has a long shelf life and therefore stored for use in lean periods. Retail onion prices are ruling over Rs 75 per kg in some places at present. In some cities, rates have gone up as high as Rs 100 per kg, as per the government data.