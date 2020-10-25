Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mathura's Banke Bihari temple reopens for devotees

Banke Bihari temple in Mathura reopened for devotees on Sunday while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and maintaining social distancing.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-10-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 10:30 IST
Mathura's Banke Bihari temple reopens for devotees
Banke Bihari Temple (Photo credit: Banke Bihari Temple website). Image Credit: ANI

Banke Bihari temple in Mathura reopened for devotees on Sunday while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and maintaining social distancing. Devotees offered prayers as soon as the temple reopened today.

The heavy police force has been deployed here to control a large crowd of devotees. After conducting an inspection, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), District Magistrate (DM) gave instructions to officials to improve the system. The SSP also appealed to the devotees to follow the protocols.

The temple was closed for devotees since March 22. On October 15, on the order of the court of Civil Judge Junior Division, the temple was re-opened for devotees. However, following large crowd at the temple, temple manager Munish Sharma ordered the temple to be closed again from October 19. (ANI)

Also Read: Huge crowd outside Banke Bihari Temple in UP; police pull up temple officials

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Remember soldiers guarding our borders, light a 'diya' for them: PM Modi

Asserting that India stands firmly with its brave soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to light a diya at their homes to honour security forces guarding its borders while they celebrate festivals. In his monthly Man...

Sri Lanka increases coronavirus-curfew zones after spike in cases

Authorities in Sri Lanka increased the coronavirus-related curfew zones to 56 police divisions on Sunday, to check the virus spread through community-level transmission. So far, the island nation has reported 7,521 COVID-19 cases. The virus...

Team's belief has been great since the Super Over win: Arshdeep

The nervy double Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians sky-rocketed Kings XI Punjabs belief and played a role in effecting a turnaround in their fortunes in the IPL, according to the teams left-arm fast-medium bowler Ars...

Rajnath performs 'Shastra Puja' at key military base in Darjeeling district of WB

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday performed Shastra Puja worship of weapons at a key military base in Siliguri which is responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control LAC with China in the Sikkim sector. Chief of Army Staff Gen....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020