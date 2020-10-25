Left Menu
PM Modi urges people to observe festivals with modesty, be 'vocal for local' while shopping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes on Dussehra and stated that it is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. He urged people to celebrate festivals with restraint and to remember the resolve of 'vocal for local' while shopping.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 11:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes on Dussehra and stated that it is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. He urged people to celebrate festivals with restraint and to remember the resolve of 'vocal for local' while shopping. "Today is the festival of Vijay Dashmi, i.e. Dussehra. I extend my best wishes to all of you on this auspicious occasion. This festival of Dussehra is the festival of victory of truth over untruth. But at the same, it is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the battle, we are fighting (against COVID-19), victory is certain," Prime Minister said in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Previously, a large number of people used to gather in Durga Pandal for darshan of Goddess Durga. It was affair like atmosphere. But this time it did not happen. Earlier, big fairs were also held on Dussehra. But this time their form is also changed. Thre festival of Ramleela was also a big attraction, but there are some restrictions for it also. This time all large gatherings are banned. There will be Eid, Sharad Purnima, Valmiki Jayanti, Dhantesras, Diwali, Chhatth Pooja, Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti festival in coming days. During this corona crisis, we have to work with restraints," he added. Prime Minister also reminded people to remember their resolve of 'vocal for local.'

"When we think of festivals, shopping comes to our mind. This time, amid the enthusiasm of festival, when you go shopping make sure to remember your resolve of 'vocal for local.' When purchasing goods from market give priority to local products," PM Modi said. "During festivals, do remember lockdown times when we got to know those close associates of society without whom our lives would have been very difficult. Sanitisation workers, housekeepers and guards were with us in difficult times, now in festivals, we have to take them along," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also asked people to remember brave Indian soldiers who are safeguarding our borders. "During these festivals, we also have to remember our brave soldiers who have also stood at the borders. We have to light a lamp at home, in honour of these brave sons and daughters of Mother India," he said.

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation. (ANI)

