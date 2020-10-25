Left Menu
Development News Edition

No need to visit Hoshiarpur rape victim's family as police probe is on: Punjab CM after Sitharaman's remark

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that there is no need for him to visit the Hoshiarpur rape case victim's family as the police investigation is on.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 25-10-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 16:47 IST
No need to visit Hoshiarpur rape victim's family as police probe is on: Punjab CM after Sitharaman's remark
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh speaking to media on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that there is no need for him to visit the Hoshiarpur rape case victim's family as the police investigation is on. Singh, who was speaking to media, was responding to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that, "A 6-year-old child of a Dalit migrant labourer from Bihar is raped, killed and body half-burnt in Hoshiarpur (Punjab) and it does not shake the conscience of the brother and sister who rush to every other place which can help them politically,"

Singh said, "There is no need for us to visit the Hoshiarpur rape case victim's family as the police investigation is on. Police are in action. The accused has also been arrested. But in the case of Hathras incident, no police investigation was being done." Sitharaman had also said, "Why is the brother-sister pair not going and expressing horror in Hoshiarpur? Why not in Rajasthan? The selective cry of outrage that the Congress wants to show when it is elsewhere but not in their governed states has been exposed. Not a word from the tweet-friendly leader Rahul Gandhi. No tweets on this (Hoshiarpur rape incident), no outrage on this, and no picnic on this. A woman heads the party. Does this kind of selective outrage suit the stature of their party?"

Yesterday, trashing BJP senior leadership's attack on his government over the Hoshiarpur rape-murder case, the Punjab Chief Minister had termed the remarks of Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Prakash Javadekar as political motivated, with no basis to support their criticism. Contrary to what these leaders were claiming, there was no comparison between the Hoshiarpur and the Hathras cases, said Captain Amarinder, pointing out in the latter instance, the Uttar Pradesh government and police did not only fail to initiate stern action but in fact was seemingly trying to cover up the matter to benefit the upper caste accused.

This, he said, was in sharp contrast to the prompt action taken by the Punjab Police, who immediately arrested the accused and were now preparing to file the challan within a week. He himself had directed the DGP to ensure that the case is fast-tracked by the courts to ensure strict and exemplary action for the accused, said the Chief Minister. In the horrifying incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped, killed, and later set on fire and her half-burnt body was found at home at Jalalpur village in Tanda, police said on Thursday.

Two accused have been arrested by the police and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...

Drass, adjoining areas experience season's first snowfall

Ladakhs Drass, the second coldest inhabited place in the world, experienced the seasons first snowfall on Sunday. It started snowing in Drass and its adjoining areas, including Zojilla pass and Mina-Marg along the 434-km Srinagar-Leh nation...

Three killed in bomb blast in Pakistan's Quetta city

A bomb blast hit the capital city of Pakistans Balochistan province on Sunday, leaving at least three people dead and injuring seven othersThe blast took place in a market in Hazarganji area of Quetta, the provincial capital of southwest Ba...

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020