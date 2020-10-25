Left Menu
There is chance of withdrawal of South West Monsoon from entire Odisha in next 3 days

There is a chance of withdrawal of South West Monsoon in the next three days from entire Odisha, said HR Biswas, Director, IMD (Bhubaneswar).

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 25-10-2020 20:57 IST
HR Biswas Director IMD (Bhubaneswar). Image Credit: ANI

"In the next 24 hours, in some districts of Western and northern Odisha, there is a chance of withdrawal of southwest monsoon. Subsequent to this, after two days, there is a chance of withdrawal of South West Monsoon from the entire Odisha," Biswas said.

"After tomorrow, there will be dry weather for four to five days in Odisha," he added. (ANI)

