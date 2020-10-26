Left Menu
Kerala reports 4,287 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala has reported 4,287 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's count of active coronavirus cases to 93,747, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 26-10-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:35 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a press conference on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Meanwhile, an audit for August and the first week of September by the Kerala Government revealed that failure of "reverse quarantine" (home quarantine) had led to 61 COVID-19 deaths. "Failure of reverse quarantine was observed in 61 (24 per cent) of COVID-19 deaths. Mortality may be prevented by vigilant observation of reverse quarantine,'' said the report, prepared by the Death Audit Committee of Kerala's Health Department.

Meanwhile, an audit for August and the first week of September by the Kerala Government revealed that failure of "reverse quarantine" (home quarantine) had led to 61 COVID-19 deaths. "Failure of reverse quarantine was observed in 61 (24 per cent) of COVID-19 deaths. Mortality may be prevented by vigilant observation of reverse quarantine,'' said the report, prepared by the Death Audit Committee of Kerala's Health Department.

The department had warned that people over the age of 60 and those with other serious illnesses should stay in quarantine at home (reverse quarantine). Under reverse quarantine, people having underlying medical conditions, especially those above 60 years and persons who are immune-compromised are segregated from other family members. The report also finds that majority of the patients who died due to COVID-19 were men. There were more deaths among males (66-157). This pattern is similar to the one observed worldwide. (ANI)

