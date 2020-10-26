Left Menu
Maharashtra reports 3,645 new cases of COVID-19, tally of cases reach 16,48,665

Maharashtra reported 3,645 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of the number of cases to 16,48,665 in the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported 3,645 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of the number of cases to 16,48,665 in the state. The state reported 9,905 recoveries and 84 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per their Public Health Department.

The COVID tally of the state rises to 16,48,665, with 14,70,660 recoveries and 43,348 deaths. The active cases in the state are 1,34,137. The recovery rate in the state is 89.2 per cent. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.63 per cent. Currently, 25,30,900 people are in home quarantine and 13,690 people are in institutional quarantine. (ANI)

