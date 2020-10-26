Minor arrested for killing 5-yr-old boy in Telangana

Left Menu
Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], October 26 (ANI) A minor allegedly killed his 5-year-old neighbour who visited his home to making a video to upload on a social media platform, police said.

ANI | Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Shamirpet police said the minor also demanded Rs 15 lakh ransom from the deceased's parents claiming that the boy was alive.

"On October 15, 2020, a 5-year-old boy went to his neighbour's residence for making the video for a social media platform. While making the video, the boy fell down and received a head injury. His neighbour, who is also a minor panicked and killed the boy on the spot. He later packed the body in a bag and abandoned it just a few kilometres away from the spot," the police told ANI. "Later, the minor made a call to the parents and demanded Rs 15 lakhs ransom stating the boy is alive and he will release him," it said.

The police then traced the call and took the minor into custody today. He has been booked under relevant sections and is being produced before the court, police said. (ANI)

Also Read: Telangana govt approaching GHMC elections with lack of vision, plan: Cong's Marri Shashidhar Reddy

