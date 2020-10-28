Left Menu
Development News Edition

China eyes launch of national emissions trade scheme within five years

China is targeting the launch of a nationwide emissions trading scheme during the period from 2021 to 2025, its top climate official said on Wednesday, signalling another delay for the long-awaited carbon trading platform. Technical problems and concerns over the accuracy and transparency of emissions data have dogged the scheme, whose first phase, covering the power sector, had been expected to launch this year.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 11:00 IST
China eyes launch of national emissions trade scheme within five years
Representative image

China is targeting the launch of a nationwide emissions trading scheme during the period from 2021 to 2025, its top climate official said on Wednesday, signalling another delay for the long-awaited carbon trading platform.

Technical problems and concerns over the accuracy and transparency of emissions data have dogged the scheme, whose first phase, covering the power sector, had been expected to launch this year. "China's carbon market will evolve from regional pilot programs to a national trading scheme and expand from single sector to multiple industries," Li Gao, the head of the environment ministry's climate change office, told a briefing.

This included online trading and stable operation of the national emissions trading scheme (ETS), he added. "The (2021-2025) 14th five-year plan is a big development period for the establishment of carbon trading," Gao said.

The national trading system was originally pledged by President Xi Jinping ahead of the Paris climate accord in 2015. In 2017, China announced the launch of the national ETS, designed to include all major industrial sectors, but there has been no trading yet, and relevant regulations have not been issued.

By August, China's pilot ETS in seven regions covered nearly 3,000 industrial emitters and traded 406 million tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalent greenhouse gas, the ministry of ecology and environment (MEE) said. Once the power sector starts trading, China's national scheme is expected to eclipse that of the European Union to become the world's largest carbon trading scheme.

Li added that the ministry was still revising the draft plan of emission allowance allocations, which had been modified to reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, following feedback from local government and electricity generators.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 6 pc after earnings announcement

Shares of Tata Motors jumped nearly 6 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the company said it expects gradual recovery of demand and supply in the coming months. Defying disappointing earnings in the September quarter, the stock open...

Japan not eyeing new reactors to help reach 2050 carbon-neutral goal

Japan is not considering building new nuclear power plants to help it become carbon-free by 2050, the governments top spokesman said on Wednesday.For the worlds fifth-biggest emitter, reining in emissions from utilities that contribute abou...

Uttarakhand govt dismisses suspended judge Deepali Sharma

Accepting the decision of the Uttarakhand High Court, the state government dismissed civil judge Deepali Sharma Senior Division from service on Tuesday. A full judge bench of High court issued an order on October 14 regarding the dismissal ...

China accuses U.S. of deflecting blame as diplomatic row shifts to climate

A senior Chinese official accused the United States on Wednesday of deflecting blame and breaking its word when it comes to fighting climate change, as the simmering diplomatic row between the worlds two biggest economies shifts to the envi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020