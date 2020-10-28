Left Menu
Bharat Electronics Ltd presents 140% final dividend cheque to Rajnath Singh

The Cheque was presented to the Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh by the Chairman & Managing Director, BEL, Shri M V Gowtama here today. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:54 IST
 BEL, a Navratna Defence PSU, has paid a total dividend of 280% to the Government of India for the financial year 2019-20. Image Credit: Twitter(@DefenceMinIndia)

Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL, presented the 140% final dividend cheque of Rs. 174,43,63,569.20/- (Rupees One Hundred Seventy-four Crores Forty-Three Lacs Sixty-three Thousand Five Hundred Sixty-nine and Twenty Paise only), payable on the shares held by the President of India. The Cheque was presented to the Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh by the Chairman & Managing Director, BEL, Shri M V Gowtama here today. The Interim Dividend of 140% (on the face value of Re. 1 per equity share) was paid to the Government of India in February 2020.

BEL, a Navratna Defence PSU, has paid a total dividend of 280% to the Government of India for the financial year 2019-20.

Secretary Defence Production Shri Rajkumar was present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

