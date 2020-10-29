Left Menu
Secretary Power visits NHPC’s 690 MW Salal Power Station in J&K

Secretary (Power) and CMD, NHPC alongwith Joint Secretary (Hydro), Principal Secretary, PDD, J&K and other Senior Officials of Salal Power Station visited various components of the Power Station including the Power House.

Secretary Power visits NHPC’s 690 MW Salal Power Station in J&K
Secretary (Power) and CMD, NHPC alongwith Joint Secretary (Hydro), Principal Secretary, PDD, J&K and other Senior Officials of Salal Power Station visited various components of the Power Station including the Power House.

Shri Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Secretary (Power), Government of India visited NHPC's 690 MW Salal Power Station, Jammu & Kashmir on 28.10.2020. He was accompanied by Shri A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC, Shri Tanmay Kumar, Joint Secretary (Hydro), Ministry of Power, Government of India, Shri Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, PDD, UT of J&K and Shri Rajan Kumar, Chief General Manager, Regional Office Jammu, NHPC during his visit to the Power Station.

The visiting dignitaries were welcomed by Shri Nanhe Ram, General Manager (In-Charge), Salal Power Station and other Senior Officers from NHPC, CISF and Civil Administration at Ramleela Ground, Jyotipuram. This was followed by Guard of Honour by CISF.

Secretary (Power) and CMD, NHPC alongwith Joint Secretary (Hydro), Principal Secretary, PDD, J&K and other Senior Officials of Salal Power Station visited various components of the Power Station including the Power House. Shri Sahai inaugurated "Renovated Units of Salal Power House". The visiting dignitaries were apprised with the Operation and Maintenance activities of the Power Station by General Manager (In-Charge), Salal Power Station through PowerPoint Presentation.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary (Power) appreciated the initiatives taken by Salal Power Station under the dynamic leadership of CMD, NHPC for improving the performance of the Power Station and expressed happiness to visit one of NHPC's prestigious Power Stations. He emphasised for time-bound delivery of the hydro projects and said that GOI has already taken initiatives for promoting hydro projects through new hydro policy in March 2019. He further called for undertaking the development of pump Storage Schemes by NHPC for ensuring grid stability taking into consideration the high penetration of Renewable Energy in the Indian Grid.

Shri A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC expressed his gratitude to Secretary (Power) for taking time off his busy schedule and visiting the Salal Power Station which reflected the due importance being given to hydropower projects by Government of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

