Terrorists kill three BJP workers in J-K's Kulgam; Lt Governor strongly condemns the killings

Terrorists fired upon three BJP workers identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam in YK Pora, Kulgam on Thursday. They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-10-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 00:28 IST
The BJP workers were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Terrorists fired upon three BJP workers identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam in YK Pora, Kulgam on Thursday. They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. BJP Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur strongly condemned the killing of the BJP workers and termed the act as highly barbaric.

Thakur said that the militants don't even spare the unarmed people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi. Thakur urged the police to track down the killers and punish them sternly. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor of the UT Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the killings of the political workers who were shot dead by the militants in the Qazigund area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Expressing his anguish over the killings, the LG said that the perpetrators of violence are the enemies of humanity and such cowardly acts cannot be justified. Law shall take its course and the guilty shall be dealt with sternly, he added.

The LG assured all possible help from the government to the bereaved families. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls. (ANI)

