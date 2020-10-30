Death toll in Andhra's East Godavari mishap rises to 7

One more person succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll to seven after a vehicle carrying a marriage party overturned in Thantikonda village of East Godavari district in the wee hours of Friday. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed profound grief and sadness over the accident and instructed the district administration to provide necessary help and immediate medical treatment to the injured persons.

As per reports, the incident took place around 3.30 am on Friday, when the van carrying 15 people was returning from a wedding when due to alleged brake failure the vehicle overturned. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Rajahmundry. (ANI)

