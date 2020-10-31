IISc and IndianOil R&D sign MoU for hydrogen generation technology

Left Menu
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Research and Development Centre of IndianOil Corporation Limited have signed an MoU to develop and demonstrate biomass gasification-based hydrogen generation technology for producing fuel cell-grade hydrogen at an affordable price.

31-10-2020
Under this MOU, which was signed on October 29, the IISc and IndianOil will work jointly on the optimisation of both biomass gasification and hydrogen purification processes, the IISc said in a statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The developed technology will be scaled up and demonstrated at IndianOils R&D Centre at Faridabad. Hydrogen generated from this demonstration plant will be used to power fuel cell buses as part of a bigger project being conceived by IndianOil towards ushering in the country's hydrogen economy.

Speaking on the occasion, IIScs Director Prof G Rangarajan stressed on the academia-industry collaboration and highlighted contributions made by Prof S Dasappa at the Centre for Sustainable Technologies and currently the Chair at the Interdisciplinary Centre for Energy Research for utilising biomass, which would go a long way in meeting de-carbonisation needs.

