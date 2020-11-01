Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K LG, Jitender Singh inaugurate Mansar Rejuvenation plan

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday inaugurated Mansar Rejuvenation and Development plan through virtual mode.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-11-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 22:25 IST
J-K LG, Jitender Singh inaugurate Mansar Rejuvenation plan
J-K Lieutenant Governor, Jitender Singh inaugurates Mansar Rejuvenation plan (Picture credits: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir official Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday inaugurated Mansar Rejuvenation and Development plan through virtual mode. "LG,@manojsinha_, in presence of MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh today inaugurated prestigious Comprehensive Mansar Rejuvenation/Development Plan worth Rs 198.37 Crores through virtual mode. #MansarRejuvenation #TourismDevelopmentinJKDepartmentinJK," Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions official release, Dr Singh said that after implementation of this project the number of tourists/pilgrims will increase to 20 lakhs per year from 10 lakhs in the Mansar region. "The number of national projects initiated in the region during the last over 6 years are more than the number of such projects initiated in the earlier 7 decades. The incredible development is too obviously visible to go unnoticed," it added.

He further said that Mansar Rejuvenation Plan will lead to employment generation of about 1.15 crore man-days and will generate more than Rs 800 crore of income per year. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor termed it as an immensely important project which will attract tourists to Mansar Lake and its flora and fauna.

"Centre has given Rs 706 crore for tourism sector and a multi-pronged approach is being adopted to bring Jammu and Kashmir as one of the most preferred tourist destinations in the World Map," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

With 5,664 fresh COVID-19 cases, Delhi's tally nears 4 lakhs

A total of 5,664 cases and 51 deaths were reported in Delhi on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 3,92,370 in the national capital. According to the official data, as many as 4,159 recoveries were also reported in the metropolis.A ...

Maha doctor treats martyr's mother free of cost, earns praise

A urologist from Maharashtras Aurangabad is earning praise from different quarters, including politicians, for conducting a surgery on a martyrs ailing mother free of cost. A video of the doctor, Altaf Shaikh, in which he is seen crying and...

Grocery store workers at heightened risk of COVID-19 infection, finds study

Grocery store employees, especially those in customer-facing roles are five times as likely to test positive for COVID-19 as compared to their colleagues in other positions, suggests the first study of its kind. The findings of the study we...

Dubbak by-polls; Rs 1 cr unaccounted cash seized from kin of BJP candidate

Eds Updating with reax Hyderabad, Nov 1 PTIAn illegal money transfer racket was busted here on Sunday and Rs 1 crore unaccounted cash was seized from a relative of BJP candidate for the Dubbak by- poll, M Raghunandan Rao. Acting on cre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020