Mamata greets Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday greeted superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday, and wished him good health. Addressing Khan, who is also the brand ambassador of the state, as her "charming brother", Banerjee prayed for his success in future endeavours.

"Warmest birthday greetings to @iamsrk. Wish you good health and all the success in life, my charming brother. Wish you all the success in your future endeavours," she tweeted. The Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner, also referred to as the 'Badshah of Bollywood', was appointed Bengal's brand amabassador in 2012.