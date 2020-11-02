Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inflated bills: Maha energy minister hints at Diwali gift

I think there should not be any doubt why this should not be a Diwali gift, he added. Meanwhile, Raut asked Tata Power officials to up their generation capacity, reminding that it was the same company which had built the islanding system way back in 1981 but the current output is below the required levels.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 23:55 IST
Inflated bills: Maha energy minister hints at Diwali gift
Representative image Image Credit:

Maharashtras energy minister Nitin Raut on Monday hinted at a major relief to electricity consumers facing the issue of inflated power bills, saying a Diwali gift is in the offing. He also asked Tata Power to increase its power generation capacity to avoid instances like the October 12 electricity outage across the megapolis and added that two units of the private sector power producer are shut at present.

Raut was speaking to reporters during a visit to Tata Powers generation facility here following the outage. It can be noted that a slew of users, including celebrities, had complained about high bills during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Asked about the issue of inflated power bills, Raut said his department has sent proposals to the Finance Department seven times. Finally, it seems to have borne some success as 'Matoshree' (private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray) called him earlier in the day about it, he said.

The file was sent to the Finance Department on Sunday night, he added, conceding that he does not know if Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who oversees the portfolio and is currently recuperating from COVID-19, has gone through it. I think there should not be any doubt why this should not be a Diwali gift, he added.

Meanwhile, Raut asked Tata Power officials to up their generation capacity, reminding that it was the same company which had built the islanding system way back in 1981 but the current output is below the required levels. The financial capital needs to be made self- sufficient when it comes to power requirements so that all the demand is met from within the city itself, he said.

Raut said there is a lack of communication between all stakeholders in the power sector, including power transmission, generation and distribution companies, and asked everybody to work in tandem. He also offered a space for all private sector producers in the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) in suburban Mumbai for easy coordination.

The minister is set to visit Adani Electricity Mumbais facilities on Tuesday as part of his efforts to assess the ground situation following the October 12 power fiasco, an official statement said..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

100,000 units of Redmi K30S sold in just 1 minute during first sale

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

China, big tech companies and media wants Biden to win: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday alleged that China, big tech companies, and mainstream media have rallied against him in support of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden as they control him and want him to win. Big tech, big media, big do...

COVID SCIENCE-Viral load may predict ventilator need, death risk; coronavirus damages red blood cells

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Viral load predicts need for ventilator, death risk When ...

Soumitra Chatterjee continues to be critical

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjees health condition continued to be critical on Monday, a doctor treating him said. Chatterjee, 85, remained on ventilator support, he said.We have successfully stopped the bleeding. We had to go for vascular...

Three-year-old rescued from rubble in Turkey, quake death toll hits 94

A three-year-old girl was rescued from a collapsed building in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Monday, nearly three days after a powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea that has killed at least 94 people. Rescuers pulled the girl, Elif, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020