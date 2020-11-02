Indian Railways rejects allegations of increased rates in special trains
The Indian Railways has rejected the allegations of charging increased rates on tickets for travel in special trains.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 23:57 IST
The Indian Railways has rejected the allegations of charging increased rates on tickets for travel in special trains. Speaking to media, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that there is already a fixed system for deciding the fare of special trains. This system was created in 2015, according to which the fare of special trains is determined.
He stated that there has been no change in this system and even today the fare of special trains is being decided under the same. It is noteworthy that the Congress party has alleged that the fares of special trains have been increased by 25 to 30 per cent by the Railways.
The Chairman also stated that The policy of not providing bed and food will continue in the long-distance premium trains. This is done to maintain hygiene amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian Railways is considering train operations as a big challenge and all its staff have been trained in this manner amid the pandemic.
It is worth noting that currently, Indian Railways is operating 736 special trains. Along with this, 200 services of Kolkata Metro and 2276 of Mumbai Suburban Rail have also been started daily. Railway says that as conditions will be normal and the demand will increase on the routes, more trains will start operating accordingly.
