Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hlengiwe Mkhize launches Disability Rights Awareness Month

Deputy Minister in the Presidency: Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, launched the Disability Rights Awareness Month on Tuesday in Pretoria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-11-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 18:12 IST
Hlengiwe Mkhize launches Disability Rights Awareness Month
Speaking at the launch, Mkhize said as, with social rights, economic rights can be accorded to all people with disabilities, using the social model and mainstreaming approach. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

Economic justice and empowerment for people with disabilities are among the main focus issues to take centre stage during Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM2020).

Deputy Minister in the Presidency: Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, launched the Disability Rights Awareness Month on Tuesday in Pretoria.

The programme will focus on the main and sub-themes related to the rights of people with disabilities.

DRAM2020 will be observed under the theme, 'Together Building Communities inclusive of Disability Rights'.

The theme seeks to address barriers that exist at all levels that prevent people with disabilities from fully integrating into communities, and contributing to the building of cohesive and socially inclusive spaces.

Speaking at the launch, Mkhize said as, with social rights, economic rights can be accorded to all people with disabilities, using the social model and mainstreaming approach.

"On a practical level, it means that amongst other tasks, people with disabilities must be involved in conceptualising, developing, implementing and monitoring economic development policies and programmes.

"They must be considered when programmes and projects are planned, as beneficiaries and implementers, and all barriers to access to the mainstream economy must be eliminated," Mkhize said.

Little progress in employment opportunities, risk of GBV

Mkhize said there is very little movement on improving the employment status of people with disabilities since the Employment Equity Act was passed in 1999.

"The department prides itself in seeing government support business enterprises that are run and managed by people with disabilities.

"During this Disability Rights Awareness Month, we will visit two of the national sheltered factories that are in Johannesburg, which manufacture furniture and textiles," Mkhize said.

The Deputy Minister lamented the fact that people with disabilities are at greater risk of discrimination in accessing healthcare and life-saving procedures during the COVID-19 outbreak.

She noted that women with disabilities are often seen by society as weak, further putting them at greater risk for gender-based violence (GBV).

"The situation is exacerbated by other factors like gender, race and class, as all these work together to create vulnerability to GBV.

"Women with disabilities have also been found to be more psychologically vulnerable than non-disabled women, and they are twice as likely to be victims of sexual abuse, rape and intimate partner violence (IPV) than their non-disabled counterparts.

"Women with disabilities and children with disabilities are at a higher risk of being victims of GBV in South Africa," Mkhize said.

The DRAM campaign carries weekly sub-themes that are reflected in the Medium Term Strategic Framework (2019-2024) of government.

The following sub-themes are intended to focus conversations on priority areas identified by the disability sector, which also link to the seven priorities of government:

Week 1: Accelerating inclusive learning environments for people with disabilities at all levels.

Week 2: Rebuilding responsive disaster management strategies that place people with disabilities at the centre.

Week 3: Rebuilding an economy accessible to all people with disabilities.

Week 4: Creating an accessible justice system that seeks to address the risk of compounded marginalisation and assisted decision-making legal framework.

Week 5: Launch of the 365 Disability Rights Awareness campaign and outlining the department's plans in promoting national priorities.

On 3 December 2020, which is International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the department will host President Cyril Ramaphosa, where he will address the nation, and deliver a message of support and celebration of achievements by people with disabilities.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Chiranjiv Patel, Meet the social entrepreneur and a change maker

New Delhi India, Nov 3 ANIDigpu He is a thoughtful and mindful human being. His priorities have always revolved around curating opportunities and bringing in Change that only gives a fresh perspective to everything ordinary and mundane. Chi...

Director Hariharan bags J C Daniel award

Veteran movie director Hariharan on Tuesday bagged the prestigious J C Daniel Award, the Kerala governments highest honour, for his outstanding contribution to Malayalam cinema. The annual honour, named after J C Daniel, who made the f...

Delhi Prisons to facilitate Karwa Chauth celebrations for women inmates

The Delhi Prisons will facilitate Karwa Chauth celebrations for its women inmates while strictly adhering to the coronavirus protocol, officials said on Tuesday. There are 450 women inmates lodged in Delhi jails and around 200 will observe ...

Commercial coal mining: Sarda Energy wins block in MP on 2nd day of auction

The second day of auction of coal blocks for commercial mining on Tuesday saw Sarda Energy and Minerals bagging the Sahapur West mine in Madhya Pradesh, while the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation made the highest bid for Brahm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020