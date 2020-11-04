Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCEA approves Rs 1,810-cr investment for 210 MW hydropower project in Himachal

"The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the investment of Rs 1,810.56 crore for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project located on river Satluj which is situated in Shimla and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh," an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:10 IST
CCEA approves Rs 1,810-cr investment for 210 MW hydropower project in Himachal
Representative image

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to invest Rs 1,810 crore for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I hydropower project on river Satluj in Himachal Pradesh. "The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the investment of Rs 1,810.56 crore for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project located on river Satluj which is situated in Shimla and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh," an official statement said. This project will generate 758.20 million units of electricity annually, it added.

The project is being implemented by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) on Build-Own-Operate-Maintain (BOOM) basis with active support from the Government of India and the state government. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) of this project was signed with the Government of Himachal Pradesh during 'Rising Himachal, Global Investor Meet', held in November 2019. The Government of India is also supporting this project by providing grants of Rs 66.19 crore for enabling infrastructure which has helped in reducing in power tariff. The Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project shall be commissioned within a span of 62 months, the statement said. The power generated from the Project will help in providing grid stability and will improve the power supply position. Besides adding valuable renewable energy to the grid, the project would also lead to reduction of 6.1 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide from environment annually, thus contributing to improvement in air quality, it said.

The construction activities of the project will result in direct and indirect employment to around 2,000 persons and will contribute to overall socioeconomic development of the state, the statement said. Further, Himachal Pradesh will benefit with free power worth around Rs 1,140 crore from Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project, during project life cycle of 40 years. The project affected families will be provided with 100 units of free electricity per month for ten years, it said. The SJVNL has forayed into the fields of renewable energy, power transmission and thermal power generation. It has envisaged internal growth targets of total installed capacity from all sources of 5,000 MW by 2023, 12,000 MW by 2030 and 25,000 MW by year 2040.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Cogos Tech witnesses revenue growth during festive season; to roll out full EV fleet by month-end

Logistics services start-up Cogos Technologies on Monday said it has seen growth in both demand and revenue during the festive season, and that it is gearing up to roll out full-fledged EV fleet by the end of this month. Founded in 2016 by ...

RTI activist booked for "raping" 17-year-old cousin

An FIR has been registered against a city-based RTI activist for allegedly raping his minor cousin, a police official said on Wednesday. The accused is absconding, he said.According to the official, the 17-year-old victim had lodged a polic...

AP HC comes down strongly on state govt over SEC issue

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has come down strongly on the state government over the State Election Commission issue, saying it had developed a hostile attitude towards the SEC and observed that the formers actions were arbitrary, in abuse...

Canon Europe announces two of EF lenses

Continuing its commitment to providing mirrorless solutions for all photographers, Canon Europe Canon-Europe.com today announces two of its most-loved EF lenses will now be available in RF form the RF 50mm F1.8 STM and RF 70-200mm F4L IS U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020