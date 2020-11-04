Left Menu
Delhi HC defers to Nov 6 plea to release salaries of nursing staff at NDMC hospital

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday deferred to November 6 a hearing on a plea seeking directions to North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to release the salaries, along with the allowances and benefits, to the nursing staff at Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis, payable since June 2020.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday deferred to November 6 a hearing on a plea seeking directions to North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to release the salaries, along with the allowances and benefits, to the nursing staff at Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis, payable since June 2020. A Division Bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan transferred the matter to another Bench, headed by Justice Hima Kohli who is hearing several similar petitions.

The public interest litigation (PIL), filed by Delhi Nurses Union, said that the nursing staff in various hospitals, dispensaries, medical units, polyclinics, etc of the NDMC, presently involved substantially toward the control of the COVID-19 pandemic, have not been paid their monthly salary since June. It also sought directions to release the arrears since January 2016 pertaining to the Central Pay Commission Bonus, Dearness Allowance, Leave Travel Concession, Modified Assured Career Progression, etc.

According to the PIL, the petitioner, through advocate Tarun Sharma, had earlier submitted a representation to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on October 7, 2020, for the release of the monthly salary and the associated allowances and benefits to the aforesaid nursing staff, "but in vain". "The advent of the COVID-19 has since March 2020 diverted the working actions of the nursing personnel substantially towards the Control of the Corona Pandemic as Corona Warriors. The Nursing Personnel have been presently collectively working vigorously... as well by conducting home visits, virtual community meetings, contact tracing, organising COVID-19 tests, comorbidity evaluation, ensuring regular medication, defaulter patients visits, record maintenance, etc," the plea said.

It added the nursing personnel, in accordance with the service conditions, are lawfully entitled to regularly receive the monthly salary, along with all the associated allowances and benefits. "The Article-21 of the Constitution of India, 1950 binds the respondents to ensure an environment to serve in the various hospitals, dispensaries, medical units, polyclinics, etc for the nursing personnel with (sic) freedom and dignity," it said. (ANI)

