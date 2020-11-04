Left Menu
Enhanced PINAKA rocket system successfully flight tested

The design and development have been carried out by Pune based DRDO laboratories, namely  Armament Research and Development Establishment, ARDE and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, HEMRL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:33 IST
Rockets tested have been manufactured by M/s Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur, to whom the technology has been transferred. Image Credit: Twitter(@DRDO_India)

Enhanced PINAKA rocket, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been successfully flighting tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today, 04 November 2020. Development of Enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance compared to an earlier design with a reduced length. The design and development have been carried out by Pune based DRDO laboratories, namely Armament Research and Development Establishment, ARDE and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, HEMRL.

A total of six rockets were launched in quick succession and the tests met complete mission objectives. Rockets tested have been manufactured by M/s Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur, to whom the technology has been transferred. All the flight articles were tracked by Range instruments such as telemetry, radar and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems which confirmed the flight performance.

An enhanced version of the Pinaka rocket would replace the existing Pinaka Mk-I rockets which are currently under production.

(With Inputs from PIB)

