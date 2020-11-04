Left Menu
Elderly couple found dead in Greater Noida

An elderly couple was found dead by their family members in a housing society in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:41 IST
Luv Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An elderly couple was found dead by their family members in a housing society in Greater Noida on Wednesday. According to Luv Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, the couple was found inside their house and there was no signs of forced entry or loot.

"The couple owned a grocery store and moved to this locality recently. Their family members also lived closeby. We were informed about the incident this morning and reached the site immediately," Kumar said. He added that it was likely that the incident took place last night and the killer was known to them as there were no signs of forced entry.

"Both the man and the woman were attacked on the head. There were no signs of forced entry in their residence which leads us to believe that the killer was known to them. Our dog squad, field unit, and surveillance team are doing the needful. Further investigation is underway," Kumar added. (ANI)

