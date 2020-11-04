Andhra Pradesh reports 2,477 new COVID-19 cases

With 2,477 new cases, Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 count reached 8,33,208 on Wednesday.

According to the State Command Control Room, there are 21,438 active cases and 8,05,026 patients have been "cured and discharged" in the state.

The number of deaths owing to the disease stands at 6,744. (ANI)

