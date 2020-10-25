G Kishan Reddy inaugurates BJP's new office in Andhra Pradesh after offering prayers at temple in Vijayawada
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday inaugurated Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) new office in Andhra Pradesh after offering prayers at Mata Kanaka Durga Devi Temple in Vijayawada on Mahanavami, the ninth day of Navratri festival on Sunday.ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-10-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 13:05 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday inaugurated Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) new office in Andhra Pradesh after offering prayers at Mata Kanaka Durga Devi Temple in Vijayawada on Mahanavami, the ninth day of Navratri festival on Sunday. Reddy was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders GVL Narasimha Rao, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and other leaders.
Reddy extended his wishes to all on the culmination of a colourful, joyous and sacred Navratri. "May this Dussehra bless everyone's lives with good health, wealth, wisdom, peace, prosperity, and harmony. We prayed the Goddess to get the world rid of the coronavirus," he said. Meanwhile, the Secunderabad MP also inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh BJP state office on Vijayadasami festival day.
"I congratulate Andhra Pradesh BJP new President Somu Veerraju. I am very happy to inaugurate the Andhra Pradesh BJP state office on the Vijayadasami festival day. We will work together for the growth of BJP in the state. BJP is the party with the highest number of MPs and MLAs in India.BJP is the party with the highest number of workers in the world," Reddy said in his address at the inauguration event. "The central government has taken up many development programmes in the past 6 years. They should be highlighted among the people. We have the responsibility to bring BJP into power in Andhra Pradesh. Modi government is committed to the development of the people of Andhra Pradesh," he added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra
- Somu Veerraju
- G Kishan Reddy
- BJP
- Kishan Reddy
- Reddy
- this Dussehra
ALSO READ
West Bengal Police denies pulling off Sikh man's turban during BJP protest
BJP backs religious bodies' token fast for opening of temples
BJP's CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar polls
Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh's nephew arrested in bank fraud case
'Bengal CID plotting to frame me in Manish Shukla murder case': BJP MP Arjun Singh