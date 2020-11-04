Administration should re-start internet services, we will not create any trouble: Gurjar leader

Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla on Wednesday said the administration should re-start internet services as members of the community will not create any trouble. Speaking to reporters here, Bainsla said, "Administration should re-start internet services, we will not create any trouble. Fulfill our demands and we'll move from here."

A large number of people have stopped the rail route in Bharatpur demanding reservation in jobs and education by classifying them as "most backward class" (MBC) community. Due to the blockage of the railway track by the protestors, West Central Railway has diverted several trains.

Rajasthan government on October 26, 2018, passed a bill that increased the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota from 21 percent to 26 percent. In December 2018, the Rajasthan government also approved one percent reservation for Gurjars and four Other Backward Castes (OBCs).