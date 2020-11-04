Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil rises after Trump falsely claims victory in tight U.S. election

U.S. weekly crude oil exports fell by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to about 2.3 million bpd last week, the biggest drop since January, as Zeta disrupted flows. Trump falsely claimed to have won after his Democratic challenger Biden said he was confident of winning a contest that will not be resolved until a handful of states finish vote counts in the next hours or days.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:52 IST
Oil rises after Trump falsely claims victory in tight U.S. election
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Oil prices rose more than 2% on Wednesday after President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory in a tight U.S. election with millions of votes still to be counted and after data showed a large decline in U.S. crude inventories. A victory by Trump is viewed as bullish for oil because of sanctions on Iran and his support for Saudi-led oil production cuts to support prices.

A contested result and prolonged uncertainty is seen as the most bearish outcome for oil and markets in general, while a win for Joe Biden would be seen as bearish to neutral because of his support for green policies and softer stance on Iran. West Texas Intermediate was up 80 cents, or 2.1%, at $38.46 a barrel by 11:13 a.m. ET (1613 GMT.) Brent crude was up by 92 cents, or 2.3%, at $40.63 a barrel.

Both benchmarks extended gains to session highs after data showed U.S. crude inventories fell by 8 million barrels last week as Hurricane Zeta forced production declines in the Gulf of Mexico during the period. U.S. weekly crude oil exports fell by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to about 2.3 million bpd last week, the biggest drop since January, as Zeta disrupted flows.

Trump falsely claimed to have won after his Democratic challenger Biden said he was confident of winning a contest that will not be resolved until a handful of states finish vote counts in the next hours or days. "Perhaps the biggest conclusion to be drawn at this stage is that there is only a small likelihood that existing oil & gas tax incentives will be removed in the U.S. – even if Biden emerges as the winner – given the narrow margin of victory and a probable Republic majority in the U.S. Senate," said Artem Abramov, Head of shale Research at Rystad Energy.

Wall Street saw an early surge and a rally in the dollar faded, as the too-close-to-call presidential election left traders betting on a divided Senate that would keep stimulus flowing but hold tax rises and regulation in check. Oil prices were also supported by the possibility that OPEC producers and Russia could consider deferring a planned increase in OPEC+ oil output from January as a second coronavirus wave stifles a recovery in fuel demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, earlier agreed to ease cuts by 2 million barrels per day from the current 7.7 million bpd from January. More lockdowns could cap oil price gains. Italy, Norway and Hungary have tightened coronavirus curbs, following Britain, France and other countries.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patient gives birth to triplets in Telangana

A COVID-19 patient gave birth to triplets, two boys and one girl, in Nizamabad in Telangana and they were discharged on Wednesday after successful treatment for 12 days. The woman conceived four years after marriage following medical treatm...

Soumitra Chatterjee critical but stable

The condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical but stable on Wednesday as he continued to be on ventilator support and his haemoglobin and platelet counts remained on the lower side. Chattrejees neurological condition a...

Vienna gunman rampaged alone, intelligence was fumbled - Austrian minister

Large quantities of mobile phone footage have confirmed that the jihadist who killed four people in a rampage in Vienna on Monday was the only gunman, but Austria fumbled intelligence on him, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Wednesda...

Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Womens T20 Challenge in Sharjah....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020