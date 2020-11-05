Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. formally exits global climate pact amid election uncertainty

The United States formally exited the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, fulfilling an old promise by President Donald Trump to withdraw the world's second-largest greenhouse gas emitter from the global pact to fight climate change.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 00:16 IST
U.S. formally exits global climate pact amid election uncertainty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States formally exited the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, fulfilling an old promise by President Donald Trump to withdraw the world's second-largest greenhouse gas emitter from the global pact to fight climate change. But the outcome of the tight U.S. election contest will determine for how long. Trump's Democratic rival, Joe Biden, has promised to rejoin the agreement if elected.

"The U.S. withdrawal will leave a gap in our regime, and the global efforts to achieve the goals and ambitions of the Paris Agreement," Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), told Reuters. The United States still remains a party to the UNFCCC and Espinosa said the body will be "ready to assist the U.S. in any effort in order to rejoin the Paris Agreement".

Trump first announced his intention to withdraw the United States from the pact in June 2017, arguing it would undermine the U.S. economy. The administration formally served notice to the United Nations one year ago on Nov. 4, 2019. The departure makes the United States the only country of 197 signatories to have withdrawn from the agreement struck in 2015.

The UNFCCC, Britain, France, Chile and Italy said in a joint statement that they "note with regret" the U.S. withdrawal. "We remain committed to working with all U.S. stakeholders and partners around the world to accelerate climate action," the statement said.

"If climate deniers keep control of the White House and Congress, delivering a climate-safe planet will be more challenging," said Laurence Tubiana, a former French diplomat instrumental in brokering the Paris accord, who now heads the non-profit European Climate Foundation. Calling the withdrawal a "lost opportunity", Tanguy Gahouma-Bekale, chair of the African Group of Negotiators in global climate talks, said it would also create a shortfall in climate finances. He pointed to an Obama-era pledge to contribute $3 billion to a fund to help vulnerable countries tackle climate change, of which only $1 billion was delivered.

UNIVERSAL SUPPORT The Paris accord has the "universal support" of the rest of the international community, a spokeswoman for the European Union's executive Commission said.

China, Japan and South Korea have all followed the EU in pledging to become carbon neutral, with the challenge now to translate long-term targets for 2050 - or, in China's case, for 2060 - into policies to slash emissions this decade. A strong emissions-cutting pledge from the world's largest economy "would give a big shot of momentum" to those efforts, said Pete Betts, a former climate negotiator for the EU and Britain, who is now an associate fellow at London-based think-tank Chatham House.

"The U.S. would put its diplomatic heft in efforts to persuade other major economies to raise their efforts," he said. Countries representing 51% of the world's emissions have pledged to reduce their carbon emissions to net-zero - with some going further and committing to zero out all greenhouse gases, research coalition Climate Action Tracker said.

A net-zero pledge from the United States - which Biden says he would make, if elected - would see 63% of global emissions covered by such commitments. Despite the lack of encouragement from the current White House, many U.S. states and businesses have set strong clean energy mandates and meet Paris targets. Twenty-five U.S. governors pledged to coordinate on climate policies in the absence of federal leadership.

"Americans at the grassroots are ready to lean in on this existential issue," said Andrea McGimsey, senior director for Environment America. The issue has also risen up the global investor agenda, including on Wall Street.

Groups representing New York-based BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, and other asset managers in the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, who together manage trillions of dollars in assets, issued a joint statement https://theinvestoragenda.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Investor-Agenda-Call-for-US-to-Rejoin-Paris-Agreement.pdf urging the United States to quickly rejoin the accord. If Biden were to win, he could rejoin the Paris accord through a process that would take 30 days.

A Trump win, however, would "seal the fate of the United States – at least at the federal level – as a country that was isolated from the rest of the world: powerless to shape the international dialogue or direction on climate," said Nat Keohane, senior vice president for climate at the non-profit Environmental Defense Fund Action.

TRENDING

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Oppo K7x with Dimensity 720 SoC, 30W fast-charging launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police constable tries to stop speeding car, run over

A Delhi Police constable was injured after being run over by a BMW car while trying to stop it in Sarita Vihar area, officials said on Wednesday. Jitender, sustained fractures in his legs and his condition is stable, they said.The 28-year-o...

Man kills self after panchayat order to marry brother's widow as punishment

A 26-year-old man in Jharkhands Ramgarh district died by suicide allegedly after the local panchayat directed him to marry his sister-in-law, a widow, as a punishment for having an illicit relationship with a married woman of his village, p...

U.S. judge unsure if he has grounds to issue new TikTok injunction

A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he was uncertain if he had a legal basis to bar the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on video-sharing app TikTok after a Pennsylvania judge had already blocked the governments plan on Friday...

U.S. formally exits global climate pact amid election uncertainty

The United States formally exited the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, fulfilling an old promise by President Donald Trump to withdraw the worlds second-largest greenhouse gas emitter from the global pact to fight climate change. But the outco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020