4 killed in China coal mine accident

Four people were killed following a suspected gas outburst in a coal mine in China's northwest Shaanxi province, the state media reported on Thursday. A total of 42 miners were working in the mine operated by Qiaoziliang Coal Industry Co. Ltd. in Tongchuan city when the accident took place on Wednesday.

Among them, 34 workers have been rescued while four are missing. The rescuers have retrieved the bodies of the four miners.

Experts have worked out gas discharge systems and restored ventilation, power supply and transportation under the mine to enable rescuers to carry out search and rescue operations, Xinhua news agency reported..