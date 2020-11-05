Left Menu
Gurjar agitation for reservation in jobs, education continues in Rajasthan

ANI | Bharatpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 05-11-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 14:31 IST
Gurjar agitation for reservation in jobs, education continues in Rajasthan
Visuals from the protest on railway tracks in Bharatpur on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Members of the Gurjar community on Thursday continued their protest on railway tracks in Bharatpur demanding reservation. A large number of people have stopped the rail route in Bharatpur demanding reservation in jobs and education by classifying them as "most backward class" (MBC) community.

Due to the blockage of the railway track by the protestors, West Central Railway has diverted several trains. Rajasthan government on October 26, 2018 passed a bill that increased the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota from 21 per cent to 26 per cent. In December 2018, the Rajasthan government also approved one per cent reservation for Gurjars and four Other Backward Castes (OBCs).

On Wednesday, Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla had said the administration should re-start internet services as members of the community will not create any trouble. Speaking to reporters here, Bainsla said, "Administration should re-start internet services, we will not create any trouble. Fulfil our demands and we will move from here."

A representative from the Rajasthan government had also met the community leaders protesting on the rail tracks and had assured that their demands will be conveyed and a permanent solution will be found for the same. (ANI)

