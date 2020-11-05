Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICT Grand Challenge to develop smart water supply measurement and monitoring system

The Jal Jeevan Mission would be the user agent of the Grand Challenge and C-DAC, Bangalore is the implementing agency and would provide technical support for the challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:19 IST
ICT Grand Challenge to develop smart water supply measurement and monitoring system
Digitisation of water supply infrastructure has the potential to solve current problems as well as help anticipate and address future challenges. Image Credit: ANI

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to provide Tap Connection to every rural household by 2024 with particular focus on 'service delivery' i.e. regular water supply in adequate quantity and of prescribed quality on a long-term basis. This necessitates the use of modern technology in monitoring of the programme and to capture service delivery data automatically for ensuring the quality of services. Digitisation of water supply infrastructure has the potential to solve current problems as well as help anticipate and address future challenges.

In order to harness the power of technology in water management which is the need of the hour, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology in partnership with National Jal Jeevan Mission, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti had announced an ICT Grand Challenge to develop a 'Smart water supply measurement and monitoring system'.

The Jal Jeevan Mission would be the user agent of the Grand Challenge and C-DAC, Bangalore is the implementing agency and would provide technical support for the challenge. C-DAC will also provide technical support for Proof of Concept (PoC) development to the shortlisted candidates. It would also provide mentoring support, technical guidance to them.

The challenge witnessed enthusiastic participation from all over India with a total of 218 applications. These applications were received from various sectors like LLP Companies, Indian Tech start-ups, Individuals etc., as per the following statistics. Applications were received from 46 individuals, 33 companies, 76 Indian Tech start-ups, 15 LLP Companies and 43 MSMEs.

The evaluation of the applications is currently in progress. Shortlisted submissions will be invited for presentation in front of a Jury duly constituted, which would conduct these online presentations and review the applications for identifying the top 10 for the next round of prototype development.

Way forward in the Grand challenge includes Ideation to Prototype Stage, Prototype to Product Stage, Product Deployment Stage, and the announcement of three winners. All these stages would be carried out with funding support from MeitY and National Jal Jeevan Mission. Based on evaluation throughout these steps, one winner and two runners-up will be selected and awarded with Rs. 50 Lakh, for the winner and Rs. 20 Lakh of each runner-up.

This Grand Challenge will harness the vibrant IoT eco-systems of India for creating smart rural water supply eco-system to measure and monitor the service delivery of the water supply in rural areas. This Challenge will provide an opportunity to work for Jal Jeevan Mission and to assure potable water supply through Functional Household Tap Connections to every rural household.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Greek PM orders nationwide lockdown to curb COVID cases surge

Greece ordered a nationwide lockdown on Thursday for three weeks to help contain a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the new restrictions will come into effect on Saturday, November 7.Ive chosen to take d...

Long-term demand for cars to depend on overall economic situation: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India remains cautiously optimistic regarding the domestic market as it&#160;expects a pent-up demand to drive sales for the next few quarters but believes that the long-term pull in the market would depend upon the overall ma...

ASDC Recognises Automotive Skills Achievement at Scale with Certif-ID

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 5, 2020 PRNewswire -- Automotive Skills Development Council ASDC is the first Sector Skill Council of India. A collaborative initiative by Government of India, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM, Automoti...

UPDATE 4-Bank of England ramps up stimulus again to tackle COVID and Brexit hit

The Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus by a bigger-than-expected 150 billion pounds 195 billion as it prepared for economic damage from new coronavirus lockdowns and the looming risk of Brexit.The move comes on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020