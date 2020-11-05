Left Menu
Cabinet welcomes set up of Operation Vulindlela to boost structural reforms

The development was announced by the Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:21 IST
Mthembu said the allocations in the budget support government’s drive to revive the economy from the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic and attract investment. Image Credit: Pixabay

Cabinet has welcomed the establishment of Operation Vulindlela, which will support the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, by accelerating priority structural reforms to revive the country's economy.

Delivering the 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement last month, Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, set out a course that limits the operational spending of government.

Mthembu said the allocations in the budget support government's drive to revive the economy from the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic and attract investment.

"Cabinet is resolute in its commitment to get the economy growing again, therefore our tough actions will accelerate our efforts to build a more resilient economy."

During Cabinet's meeting, Mthembu said the executive welcomed the contribution made by the private sector - at their own cost - which has contributed the necessary expertise.

Cabinet's meeting comes after this week's Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) Project Preparation Roundtable and Marketplace, held in Midrand. The project is expected to take forward the infrastructure roll-out programme.

"The event showcased 27 large-scale infrastructure projects - with a combined value of R210 billion - to South African and international investors, including delegates of the development finance institutions and multinational development banks," said Mthembu.

Projects presented to investors include the Ngqura-Coega liquefied natural gas terminal in the Eastern Cape; the Social Housing Regulatory Authority's Social Housing Programme; a jet fuel pipeline at the Cape Town International Airport; a space infrastructure hub to be established by the South African National Space Agency, and a science and technology park in Limpopo.

Mthembu said these projects have the potential to employ a significant number of South Africans and form a vital component of the job-creation impetus of the South African National Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, which was recently unveiled by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Cabinet welcomed the secondment of 25 experts from the private sector, who will assist Infrastructure South Africa in bringing the planned projects to fruition.

"Furthermore, Cabinet welcomes the announcement by Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Patricia de Lille, that an infrastructure-focused anti-corruption structure will ensure the ethical management of infrastructure contracts," Mthembu said.

The Infrastructure and Investment Office in the Presidency will in the coming days provide details of the commitments made by investors during this week's roundtable.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

