Left Menu
Development News Edition

Transfer of Kartarpur Gurudwara's management to ETBP exposed true character of Pakistan: Prahlad Patel

Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Thursday condemned Pakistan's move of handing over the management of the Kartarpur Gurudwara to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETBP) and said the neighbouring country's true character has been exposed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:12 IST
Transfer of Kartarpur Gurudwara's management to ETBP exposed true character of Pakistan: Prahlad Patel
Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Thursday condemned Pakistan's move of handing over the management of the Kartarpur Gurudwara to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETBP) and said the neighbouring country's true character has been exposed. Speaking to ANI, Patel said Pakistan is neither secular nor does it respect any religion.

"Pak's true character exposed by the move. It's neither secular nor respects any religion. Government of India condemns the move," Patel told ANI. This comes as the Pakistan government transferred the management and maintenance of the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib away from the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabhandhak Committee (PSGPC), a body run by the minority Sikh Community, to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETBP), a non-Sikh body.

Earlier today, India objected to Pakistan's "unilateral decision" to transfer the management and maintenance of the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara to a non-Sikh body, stating that it is highly condemnable and is against the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs called upon the Pakistan government to reverse its arbitrary decision to deprive the Sikh minority community the right to manage affairs of the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev. The move by Pakistan's government comes days ahead of the first anniversary of the inauguration of the historic Kartarpur Corridor on November 9. The 4-km long corridor links Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assured by Punjab govt all blockades will be removed by Friday morning; 14 of 31 blockades removed on Thursday: Rail Board chairman.

Assured by Punjab govt all blockades will be removed by Friday morning 14 of 31 blockades removed on Thursday Rail Board chairman....

GM puts up a booming third quarter

General Motors is posting huge third quarter numbers, pulling in USD 4 billion in profit over three months after losing money due to the virus outbreak. GMs adjusted earnings were USD 2.83 per share, easily outpacing Wall Streets per-share ...

UK's COVID borrowing not sustainable, will need to balance finances - Sunak

Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak said borrowing needed to fund economic support through the COVID pandemic was not sustainable in the long term after he announced the extension of the governments furlough scheme. We are paying for this...

Air quality 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad; affects healthy people

The air quality worsened in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad in the National Capital Region NCR on Thursday to reach severe levels, which affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020